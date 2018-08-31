Analysts Anticipate AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings. AngioDynamics posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, September 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AngioDynamics.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $88.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.02 million. AngioDynamics had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded AngioDynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.44.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics in the second quarter worth $191,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics in the second quarter worth $205,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics in the second quarter worth $231,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics in the first quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Port Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics in the first quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

ANGO traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.42. The company had a trading volume of 174,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,902. The company has a market cap of $821.45 million, a PE ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 0.97. AngioDynamics has a 52 week low of $15.16 and a 52 week high of $23.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

