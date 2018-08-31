Analysts Anticipate Boxlight Corp (BOXL) to Post $0.05 EPS

Shares of Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) have earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $9.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Boxlight an industry rank of 165 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

BOXL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Boxlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Taglich Brothers set a $9.00 target price on Boxlight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd.

Boxlight stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Boxlight has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.31 million and a P/E ratio of -2.73.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 million. sell-side analysts expect that Boxlight will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation, a visual display technology company, sells educational products for the learning market in the United States and internationally. The company designs, produces, and distributes a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

