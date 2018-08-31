Analysts Anticipate Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cinemark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.39. Cinemark posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $889.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.68 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

CNK has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cinemark from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.59.

Shares of Cinemark stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $37.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,222,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,490. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.93. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $32.03 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. Cinemark’s payout ratio is 56.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNK. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,625,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,324,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,541,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 3,107.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 500,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after acquiring an additional 485,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 7.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,535,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,260,000 after acquiring an additional 438,400 shares during the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. It operates theatres in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay. As of June 30, 2018, the company operated 539 theatres and 5,998 screens.

