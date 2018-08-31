Analysts Anticipate CONSOL Coal Resources LP (CCR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) will announce sales of $78.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CONSOL Coal Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $77.00 million and the highest is $80.30 million. CONSOL Coal Resources reported sales of $78.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CONSOL Coal Resources will report full year sales of $315.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $266.50 million to $355.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $337.80 million per share, with estimates ranging from $331.00 million to $344.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CONSOL Coal Resources.

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $98.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.65 million. CONSOL Coal Resources had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 15.25%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut CONSOL Coal Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised CONSOL Coal Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on CONSOL Coal Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. TheStreet raised CONSOL Coal Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on CONSOL Coal Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

Shares of CCR stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.40. The company had a trading volume of 896 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,046. CONSOL Coal Resources has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $511.82 million, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This is a positive change from CONSOL Coal Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 7th. CONSOL Coal Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.41%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $804,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $718,000. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC grew its position in CONSOL Coal Resources by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 575,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,021,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in CONSOL Coal Resources by 32,465.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,891 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 32,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CONSOL Coal Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $457,000. Institutional investors own 23.63% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Coal Resources Company Profile

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.

