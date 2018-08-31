Analysts Anticipate Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock (FSNN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock (NASDAQ:FSNN) to post ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.07). Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock posted earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Dawson James assumed coverage on Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

NASDAQ:FSNN opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.91, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

In other Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock news, insider Jonathan Kaufman sold 113,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $448,802.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,201.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,974,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,446 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 34,880 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,098 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 17,046 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock by 673.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 108,195 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 94,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amtrust Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 16.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fusion Connect, Inc provides integrated cloud solutions to small, medium, and large businesses. Its proprietary service platform enables the integration of solutions in the cloud, including cloud voice and unified communications, contact center, cloud connectivity, and cloud computing, as well as additional cloud services, such as storage and security.

