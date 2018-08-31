Analysts Anticipate HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) to post sales of $1.58 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for HD Supply’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.60 billion. HD Supply posted sales of $1.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HD Supply will report full year sales of $5.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.88 billion to $5.95 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.24 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $6.17 billion to $6.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HD Supply.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. HD Supply had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 35.61%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

HDS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $50.00 price target on shares of HD Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of HD Supply from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HD Supply currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

Shares of HD Supply stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.58. The company had a trading volume of 138,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,299. HD Supply has a twelve month low of $31.26 and a twelve month high of $46.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.17.

In other HD Supply news, insider John Stegeman sold 18,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $804,058.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,638,635.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Evan Levitt sold 23,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $1,003,400.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,454.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,238,705 shares of company stock valued at $97,511,483. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in HD Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in HD Supply by 7,921.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HD Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in HD Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in HD Supply by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

About HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

