Analysts Anticipate LSI Industries, Inc. (LYTS) to Post $0.12 EPS

LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. LSI Industries’ rating score has improved by 50% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $8.60 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.12 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned LSI Industries an industry rank of 205 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have commented on LYTS shares. Roth Capital upgraded LSI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. TheStreet downgraded LSI Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st.

Shares of LYTS stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $5.17. 99,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,164. LSI Industries has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $135.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.63.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The construction company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. LSI Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $83.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.20 million. equities analysts predict that LSI Industries will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

In other LSI Industries news, VP James E. Galeese purchased 9,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,089.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,632.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Beech purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.05 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,223.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 29,745 shares of company stock valued at $154,239. 6.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYTS. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 157.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 35,488 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 148,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 20,263 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 197,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 105,103 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 164,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 41,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

