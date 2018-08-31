Analysts Anticipate Royal Gold, Inc (RGLD) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) will report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Royal Gold’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Royal Gold posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Gold will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $2.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Royal Gold.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $116.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.57 million. Royal Gold had a negative net margin of 24.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

RGLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.95.

In related news, Director Jamie C. Sokalsky bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.25 per share, for a total transaction of $154,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,200 shares in the company, valued at $710,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony A. Jensen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $1,902,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,931 shares of company stock valued at $3,463,106. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at $237,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at $361,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at $1,151,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Royal Gold by 0.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 94,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in Royal Gold by 50.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGLD traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.30. The stock had a trading volume of 17,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,968. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.34, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.30. Royal Gold has a 12 month low of $75.58 and a 12 month high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 56.82%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests. As of June 30, 2017, the company owned stream interests in 4 producing property and 2 development stage properties; and owned royalty interests in 35 producing properties, 18 development stage properties, and 135 exploration stage properties.

