Analysts Anticipate South State Corp (SSB) Will Post Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2018

Brokerages expect that South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) will report earnings of $1.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for South State’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.46. South State reported earnings per share of $1.22 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South State will report full-year earnings of $5.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $6.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow South State.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.04). South State had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $167.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on SSB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Brean Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of South State in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine lowered South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, FIG Partners lowered South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. South State has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $81.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,940. South State has a 1 year low of $78.60 and a 1 year high of $94.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 16th. This is a positive change from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. South State’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

In related news, Director James C. Cherry sold 2,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total transaction of $252,223.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,126.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe E. Burns sold 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $45,843.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,812.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of South State by 357.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of South State by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of South State by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of South State in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of South State in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, ATM processing, and wealth management and trust services.

