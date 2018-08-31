Analysts Anticipate Zendesk Inc (ZEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) will announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Zendesk’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.06. Zendesk posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.29. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 23.24% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $141.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.96 million.

ZEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.81.

In other news, COO John T. Keiser sold 1,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $92,466.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,569.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 1,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $66,382.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,013,126.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,270 shares of company stock worth $5,945,098 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 2,509.9% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

ZEN traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.24. 35,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,931. Zendesk has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $69.98. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.16 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that for customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; and Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization.

