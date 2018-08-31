Analysts Expect CSI Compressco LP (CCLP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) will announce earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CSI Compressco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). CSI Compressco reported earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that CSI Compressco will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CSI Compressco.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $99.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.13 million. CSI Compressco had a negative return on equity of 51.34% and a negative net margin of 12.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of CSI Compressco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of CSI Compressco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of CSI Compressco in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $8.00 price target on shares of CSI Compressco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCLP. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the first quarter worth $120,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 23.5% during the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 97,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 16.1% during the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 143,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the fourth quarter worth $1,150,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 60,459.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 244,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 243,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCLP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.91. 79,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,050. The stock has a market cap of $266.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.63. CSI Compressco has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.69%. CSI Compressco’s payout ratio is -64.10%.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, oilfield fluid pump systems, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services.

