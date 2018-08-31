Analysts Expect Gladstone Capital Co. (GLAD) to Post $0.22 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) will report $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings. Gladstone Capital posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gladstone Capital.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The investment management company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 75.38%. The company had revenue of $12.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GLAD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised Gladstone Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. National Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Gladstone Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.47.

Shares of NASDAQ GLAD opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $269.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.12. Gladstone Capital has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $9.92.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 18th. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLAD. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Gladstone Capital by 807.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 227,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,054,000 after purchasing an additional 202,184 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Gladstone Capital by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 92,447 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $568,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Gladstone Capital by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 139,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 50,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Gladstone Capital by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 197,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 24,261 shares in the last quarter. 10.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

