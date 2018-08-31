Analysts Expect Green Bancorp Inc (GNBC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Green Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:GNBC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Green Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.48. Green Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Green Bancorp.

Green Bancorp (NASDAQ:GNBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.15 million. Green Bancorp had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 10.86%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GNBC. BidaskClub lowered shares of Green Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 23rd. Hovde Group lowered shares of Green Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Green Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Green Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNBC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Bancorp by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,026,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,387 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Green Bancorp by 15,037.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 633,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,107,000 after purchasing an additional 629,776 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Green Bancorp by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,174,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,136,000 after purchasing an additional 246,856 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Green Bancorp by 1,216.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 205,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 189,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Green Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $3,326,000. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Green Bancorp stock opened at $23.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $897.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Green Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $25.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Green Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.06%.

Green Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Green Bank, N.A. that provides commercial and private banking services primarily in Texas. It offers deposit accounts, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also provides loans, including commercial and industrial loans, including commercial lines of credit, working capital loans, commercial real estate-backed loans, mortgage-warehouse lines, term loans, equipment financing, borrowing base loans, real estate construction loans, homebuilder loans, government guaranteed loans, purchased receivables financing, letters of credit, and other loan products, as well as acquisition, expansion, and development loans to national and regional companies, real estate developers, mortgage lenders, manufacturing and industrial companies, and other businesses.

