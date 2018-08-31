Analysts Expect IMMURON Ltd/S (IMRN) to Announce ($0.02) Earnings Per Share

Shares of IMMURON Ltd/S (NASDAQ:IMRN) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $20.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned IMMURON Ltd/S an industry rank of 95 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMMURON Ltd/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. HC Wainwright set a $20.00 target price on shares of IMMURON Ltd/S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of IMMURON Ltd/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th.

Shares of IMMURON Ltd/S stock remained flat at $$9.65 during trading on Friday. 592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,345. IMMURON Ltd/S has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $16.70.

IMMURON Ltd/S Company Profile

Immuron Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of polyclonal antibodies for the treatment and prevention of various diseases in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Research and Development, and HyperImmune Products segments. It has a technology platform that produces antibodies to treat various diseases, including infectious diseases, cancers, and chronic inflammatory diseases.

