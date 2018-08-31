Analysts Expect TPG Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) to Announce $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) will report $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for TPG Specialty Lending’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. TPG Specialty Lending reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG Specialty Lending will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TPG Specialty Lending.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.63 million. TPG Specialty Lending had a net margin of 53.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. TPG Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

In other TPG Specialty Lending news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.73 per share, with a total value of $39,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLX. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 114,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 26,750 shares during the period. CNO Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 167.9% in the 1st quarter. CNO Financial Group Inc. now owns 589,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,525,000 after acquiring an additional 369,305 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 30,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 18,222 shares during the period. 59.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLX traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,904. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. TPG Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $21.15.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.9%. This is a boost from TPG Specialty Lending’s previous special dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. TPG Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 78.00%.

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

