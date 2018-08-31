Analysts Set $4.20 Target Price for Vical Incorporated (VICL)

Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $4.20 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.22) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Vical an industry rank of 95 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

VICL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 10th. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on shares of Vical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th.

VICL stock remained flat at $$1.39 during midday trading on Friday. 78,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,625. Vical has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Vical (NASDAQ:VICL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. Vical had a negative net margin of 207.71% and a negative return on equity of 33.70%. The business had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.51 million. analysts predict that Vical will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 42,845 shares of Vical stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $50,128.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 32,030 shares of Vical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.23 per share, with a total value of $39,396.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 621,613 shares of company stock valued at $721,350. Corporate insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vical by 20.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 394,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 65,732 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vical by 195.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 73,822 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Vical by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 677,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 99,420 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Vical during the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vical during the second quarter valued at $205,000. 45.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vical Company Profile

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing VCL-HB01, an HSV-2 therapeutic vaccine that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence, as well as for the treatment of patients with symptomatic genital herpes infection; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and chronic hepatitis B that is in preclinical stage for the eradication of persistent HBV infection.

