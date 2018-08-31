Analysts Set Arlo Technologies Inc (ARLO) PT at $29.00

Shares of Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.75.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ARLO shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

In related news, insider Brian Busse acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Cs Lo acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $520,000 over the last quarter.

NYSE ARLO opened at $19.47 on Tuesday. Arlo Technologies has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $23.77.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

