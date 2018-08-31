Analysts Set Expectations for Express, Inc.’s Q3 2019 Earnings (EXPR)

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks upped their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Express in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Quintiliano now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Express’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $493.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.37 million. Express had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EXPR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Express in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Express from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of EXPR stock opened at $10.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $744.50 million, a P/E ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 0.86. Express has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $11.34.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Express in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of Express in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Express by 105.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 8,487 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Express in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Express during the second quarter worth about $146,000.

In related news, EVP James A. Hilt sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $103,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,061.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc operates as a specialty apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men between 20 and 30 years across various aspects of lifestyles, including work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; mobile app; and franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

