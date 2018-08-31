Analysts Set Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) Price Target at $21.25

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.86.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

HT opened at $23.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $912.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.33. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $23.64.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $133.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.57 million. equities analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $219,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,089.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 737,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 81,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 7,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,653 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.