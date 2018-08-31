Analysts Set Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO) Price Target at $44.50

Shares of Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Barclays upgraded Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded Imperial Oil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $52.00 target price on Imperial Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,781 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,959 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,728 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Burney Co. raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 26,084 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,752 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $31.85 on Tuesday. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of $25.91 and a 1-year high of $34.29.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $9.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Imperial Oil had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. Imperial Oil’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

