Analysts Set JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Target Price at $119.52

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.52.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 16th. Societe Generale restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $119.50 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd.

NYSE JPM traded down $1.08 on Tuesday, reaching $114.11. 359,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,257,676. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $88.08 and a 12 month high of $119.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $27.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.62 billion. equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 30,725 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $3,502,957.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% during the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Torch Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the second quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 59,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% during the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 32,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

