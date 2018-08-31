Analysts Set Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Target Price at $79.22

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VNO shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust to $81.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Argus upped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $122,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5,125.0% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $211,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 95.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VNO opened at $76.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $80.30.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $541.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.78 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 6.91%. Vornado Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 67.56%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2017.

