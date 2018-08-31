Analysts Set Zix Co. (ZIXI) Target Price at $5.13

Shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.13.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZIXI. BidaskClub raised shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd.

Shares of ZIXI traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.59. 3,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,421. ZIX has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.11 million, a P/E ratio of 69.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. ZIX had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a positive return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $17.50 million during the quarter. research analysts forecast that ZIX will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert C. Hausmann sold 52,927 shares of ZIX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $299,566.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,473.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZIXI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in ZIX in the second quarter worth $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ZIX in the second quarter worth $106,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in ZIX by 217.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 19,762 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ZIX by 62.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ZIX in the second quarter worth $140,000. 69.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZIX

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, threat protection, archiving, bring-your-own-device security, and data loss prevention solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers Zix Email Encryption that allows an enterprise to use policy-driven rules to determine email messages that should be sent securely to comply with regulations or company-defined policies.

