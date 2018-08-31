Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Costco Wholesale (COST)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) in the last few weeks:

  • 8/22/2018 – Costco Wholesale was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
  • 8/21/2018 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $210.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 8/21/2018 – Costco Wholesale was given a new $255.00 price target on by analysts at Argus. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 8/17/2018 – Costco Wholesale had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Loop Capital.
  • 8/10/2018 – Costco Wholesale had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock.
  • 8/9/2018 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 8/7/2018 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $220.00 to $230.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 7/25/2018 – Costco Wholesale was downgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating.
  • 7/23/2018 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $222.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 7/19/2018 – Costco Wholesale was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
  • 7/17/2018 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $205.00 to $225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 7/12/2018 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $220.00 to $235.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 7/11/2018 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital to $235.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 7/6/2018 – Costco Wholesale was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Shares of COST opened at $230.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $100.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.95. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $151.46 and a 12 month high of $232.86.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.89 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.18%.

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 7,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total value of $1,432,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,993.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.19, for a total value of $512,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,186,491.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,491 shares of company stock worth $8,168,627 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Well Done LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

