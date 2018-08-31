Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for BHP Billiton (BLT)

BHP Billiton (LON: BLT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/24/2018 – BHP Billiton had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

8/23/2018 – BHP Billiton had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,945 ($25.09) to GBX 1,910 ($24.64). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/23/2018 – BHP Billiton had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a GBX 1,800 ($23.22) price target on the stock.

8/22/2018 – BHP Billiton had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 1,860 ($23.99) to GBX 1,780 ($22.96). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/17/2018 – BHP Billiton had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

8/16/2018 – BHP Billiton had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 1,300 ($16.77) price target on the stock.

8/14/2018 – BHP Billiton had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a GBX 1,900 ($24.51) price target on the stock.

7/30/2018 – BHP Billiton was given a new GBX 1,860 ($23.99) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/30/2018 – BHP Billiton was given a new GBX 1,945 ($25.09) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/27/2018 – BHP Billiton had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 1,300 ($16.77) price target on the stock.

7/19/2018 – BHP Billiton was given a new GBX 1,700 ($21.93) price target on by analysts at Cfra. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/19/2018 – BHP Billiton had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

7/18/2018 – BHP Billiton had its “sector performer” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/18/2018 – BHP Billiton had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,850 ($23.86) price target on the stock.

7/18/2018 – BHP Billiton had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 1,500 ($19.35) to GBX 1,550 ($19.99). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/18/2018 – BHP Billiton had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 2,000 ($25.80) price target on the stock.

7/18/2018 – BHP Billiton was given a new GBX 2,050 ($26.44) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/17/2018 – BHP Billiton was given a new GBX 1,970 ($25.41) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/10/2018 – BHP Billiton had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a GBX 1,800 ($23.22) price target on the stock.

7/6/2018 – BHP Billiton had its price target raised by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 800 ($10.32) to GBX 1,300 ($16.77). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/6/2018 – BHP Billiton had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

BLT stock traded down GBX 22.40 ($0.29) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,643.80 ($21.20). The company had a trading volume of 6,353,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,690,000. BHP Billiton plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,103 ($14.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,662.40 ($21.44).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 6th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This is an increase from BHP Billiton’s previous dividend of $0.55.

BHP Billiton Plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical coal, thermal energy coal, and oil and gas properties.

