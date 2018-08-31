Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Tapestry (TPR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Tapestry (NYSE: TPR):

8/17/2018 – Tapestry was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Tapestry looks disciplined in its approach to adapt to the changing retail landscape. The company is undergoing a brand transformation and introducing modern luxury concept stores in key markets. The buyouts of Stuart Weitzman and Kate Spade are viewed as a major step toward becoming a multi-brand company. Moreover, it has undertaken transformation initiatives revolving around product, stores and marketing. These efforts have not only aided the stock to outpace the industry in the past three months but also helped post better-than-expected fourth-quarter fiscal 2018 results, wherein both the top and bottom lines grew year over year. The company also provided an encouraging view for fiscal 2019. However, soft sales for Stuart Weitzman remains a concern, as earlier development and delivery delays hurt sales and margins. Nevertheless, management expects the segment’s top-line to return to growth in the second quarter.”

8/16/2018 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $44.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/16/2018 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $53.00 to $55.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/16/2018 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $51.00 to $55.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/16/2018 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at Buckingham Research from $57.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/16/2018 – Tapestry had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock.

8/15/2018 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $59.00 to $62.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/15/2018 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $55.00 to $63.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/15/2018 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $54.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/15/2018 – Tapestry had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

8/15/2018 – Tapestry was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/15/2018 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $53.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/15/2018 – Tapestry was given a new $58.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/15/2018 – Tapestry was given a new $61.00 price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/14/2018 – Tapestry had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

8/14/2018 – Tapestry was given a new $59.00 price target on by analysts at Loop Capital. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/13/2018 – Tapestry had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2018 – Tapestry was given a new $58.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2018 – Tapestry had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $62.00 to $59.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/9/2018 – Tapestry was given a new $56.00 price target on by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/3/2018 – Tapestry had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE TPR traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.55. 58,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,126,165. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.59. Tapestry Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.70 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. analysts predict that Tapestry Inc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.33%.

In related news, insider Ian Bickley sold 48,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $2,505,941.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 15.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,772,651 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $970,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780,915 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Tapestry by 19.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,097,454 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $378,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,513 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 14.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,698,002 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $359,574,000 after purchasing an additional 965,693 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Tapestry by 1.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,915,500 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $276,313,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tapestry by 147.7% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,210,305 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $243,373,000 after buying an additional 3,107,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

