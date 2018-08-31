Analyzing County Bancorp (ICBK) & American River Bankshares (AMRB)

County Bancorp (NASDAQ: AMRB) and American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares County Bancorp and American River Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio County Bancorp $60.70 million 2.75 $10.42 million $1.49 16.71 American River Bankshares $22.01 million 4.03 $3.19 million $0.75 20.16

County Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than American River Bankshares. County Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American River Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for County Bancorp and American River Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score County Bancorp 0 2 2 0 2.50 American River Bankshares 0 1 1 0 2.50

County Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $29.75, indicating a potential upside of 19.48%. American River Bankshares has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.82%. Given County Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe County Bancorp is more favorable than American River Bankshares.

Dividends

County Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. American River Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. County Bancorp pays out 18.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American River Bankshares pays out 26.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. County Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

County Bancorp has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American River Bankshares has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares County Bancorp and American River Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets County Bancorp 20.40% 10.15% 0.95% American River Bankshares 14.98% 6.51% 0.74%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.1% of County Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of American River Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 25.6% of County Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of American River Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

County Bancorp beats American River Bankshares on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of banking and related financial services to individuals, businesses, and industries in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers agricultural loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as conventional term loans, and lines of credit and government guaranteed loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans, including multi-family investment properties and investment retail, office, mini-storage, and warehouse loans; and consumer, personal, and residential real estate loans on a collateralized and non-collateralized basis. In addition, the company provides mobile and Internet banking, remote merchant deposit capture, cash management, safe deposit, direct deposit, notary, night depository, cashier's check, and drive-in teller services, as well as credit, debit, and ATM cards; and crop insurance and milk margin products. It operates full-service branches in Manitowoc, Appleton, Green Bay, and Stevens Point; and loan production offices in Darlington, Eau Claire, Fond du Lac, and Sheboygan. County Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals in California, the United States. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services. In addition, the company conducts lease financing for various types of business equipment ranging from computer software to heavy earth-moving equipment. It operates four full-service banking offices in Sacramento County, one full-service banking office in Placer County, two full-service banking offices in Sonoma County, and three full-service banking offices in Amador County. The company was formerly known as American River Holdings and changed its name to American River Bankshares in 2004. American River Bankshares was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California.

