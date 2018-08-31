Analyzing IAMGOLD (IAG) & Coeur Mining (CDE)

IAMGOLD (NYSE: CDE) and Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

IAMGOLD has a beta of -0.41, indicating that its stock price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coeur Mining has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.0% of IAMGOLD shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of Coeur Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Coeur Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares IAMGOLD and Coeur Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAMGOLD 2.54% 2.56% 1.84% Coeur Mining -0.67% -0.32% -0.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for IAMGOLD and Coeur Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IAMGOLD 0 5 3 0 2.38 Coeur Mining 0 1 6 0 2.86

IAMGOLD currently has a consensus price target of $7.44, indicating a potential upside of 80.11%. Coeur Mining has a consensus price target of $9.79, indicating a potential upside of 73.61%. Given IAMGOLD’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe IAMGOLD is more favorable than Coeur Mining.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IAMGOLD and Coeur Mining’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IAMGOLD $1.09 billion 1.76 $501.60 million $0.06 68.83 Coeur Mining $709.60 million 1.49 -$1.31 million $0.02 282.00

IAMGOLD has higher revenue and earnings than Coeur Mining. IAMGOLD is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coeur Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

IAMGOLD beats Coeur Mining on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. It also explores for copper and silver. The company owns interests in the Rosebel gold mine located in north eastern Suriname, South America; the Essakane gold mine in north-eastern Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood gold mine in southwestern Québec, Canada; and the Sadiola Gold Mine located in southwest Mali, West Africa. It holds interests in various other projects, including the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the Siribaya project in Mali; the Loma Larga project in southern Ecuador; and the Eastern Borosi project in Northeast Nicaragua. IAMGOLD Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc. owns, operates, explores for, and develops silver and gold properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo silver-gold complex located in Mexico; the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in British Columbia; the Rochester silver-gold mine located in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; and the Wharf gold mine located in South Dakota. The Company also owns interest in the La Preciosa silver-gold project located in the State of Durango in northern Mexico. Coeur Mining, Inc. markets its silver and gold concentrates to third-party refiners and smelters in the United States and China. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc. in May 2013. Coeur Mining, Inc. was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

