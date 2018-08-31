Antero Resources Corp (AR) Shares Bought by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) by 116,027.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,159 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,034 shares during the quarter. Antero Resources accounts for approximately 2.0% of Avestar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northpointe Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,338,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,808 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 21,207 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 11,620,868 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $230,674,000 after acquiring an additional 821,751 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 34,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $1,969,000. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Antero Resources news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 2,500 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $46,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AR opened at $18.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.78. Antero Resources Corp has a 12 month low of $16.31 and a 12 month high of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $989.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.78 million. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Antero Resources Corp will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Thursday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Antero Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antero Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.91.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, produces, and develops natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2017 had approximately 484,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; approximately 137,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and approximately 214,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

