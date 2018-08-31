Aon PLC (AON) Shares Bought by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AON were worth $10,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of AON by 25.0% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 39.1% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of AON by 9.5% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 6,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 36.4% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 2,051.3% in the second quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 19,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 18,913 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AON stock opened at $144.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Aon PLC has a 1-year low of $130.87 and a 1-year high of $152.78. The company has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. AON had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Aon PLC will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

In other AON news, Director Jeffrey C. Campbell purchased 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.84 per share, for a total transaction of $798,312.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,962.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.58, for a total value of $107,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 787 shares in the company, valued at $112,997.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AON in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on AON from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine lowered AON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $143.00 target price on AON and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.78.

Aon plc provides risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Risk Solutions and HR Solutions. The Risk Solutions segment offers retail brokerage services, including affinity products, managing general underwriting, placement, captive management services, and data and analytics; risk management solutions for property liability, general liability, professional liability, directors' and officers' liability, transaction liability, cyber liability, workers' compensation, and various healthcare products; and health and benefits consulting services comprising structuring, funding, and administering employee benefit programs.

