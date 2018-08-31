Aperio Group LLC Buys 42,474 Shares of CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH (CYS)

Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH (NYSE:CYS) by 88.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,474 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.06% of CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 3,006,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,206,000 after purchasing an additional 604,751 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 338,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 12,667 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 108,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 22,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. 61.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CYS opened at $7.31 on Friday. CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $8.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.41.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd.

CYS Investments, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities that are issued, and the principal and interest of which are guaranteed by a federally chartered corporation; and debt securities issued by the United States Department of Treasury.

