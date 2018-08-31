Aperio Group LLC Raises Position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 163.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,052 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers in the second quarter worth $202,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers in the first quarter worth $251,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers in the first quarter worth $255,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers in the first quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers in the first quarter worth $344,000. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

NYSE CNS opened at $41.92 on Friday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.29 and a 12-month high of $47.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $94.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is currently 63.77%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cohen & Steers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Cohen & Steers from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.20.

Cohen & Steers Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.