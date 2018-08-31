Applied Materials (AMAT) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $65.00 price objective on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Applied Materials from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Applied Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Applied Materials from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.73 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.84.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $43.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.63. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $42.52 and a fifty-two week high of $62.40.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 58.23% and a net margin of 19.87%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,112,124 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,232,597,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222,175 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 25.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,874,509 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $640,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844,738 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Applied Materials by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,804,704 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $637,639,000 after purchasing an additional 435,308 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 1.4% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,550,308 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $586,702,000 after purchasing an additional 144,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 22.6% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 8,151,015 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $453,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,992 shares in the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

