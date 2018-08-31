APX Price Tops $6.20 on Top Exchanges (APX)

APX (CURRENCY:APX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 31st. APX has a market cap of $4.36 million and approximately $279.00 worth of APX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APX token can currently be bought for $6.20 or 0.00089539 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, APX has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004748 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014470 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000357 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00280513 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00154043 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00035297 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00011030 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

APX Token Profile

APX was first traded on April 20th, 2017. APX’s total supply is 803,179 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,179 tokens. APX’s official Twitter account is @APX_Ventures.

APX Token Trading

APX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

