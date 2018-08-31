AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (WAAS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Analysts forecast that AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AquaVenture’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). AquaVenture posted earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that AquaVenture will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.76). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AquaVenture.

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. AquaVenture had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $34.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. AquaVenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on WAAS. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of AquaVenture in a research note on Friday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of AquaVenture from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AquaVenture from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of AquaVenture in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AquaVenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.14.

NYSE:WAAS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.18. 54,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,780. AquaVenture has a fifty-two week low of $10.87 and a fifty-two week high of $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.25 million, a P/E ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in AquaVenture in the second quarter valued at $164,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AquaVenture in the first quarter valued at $143,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in AquaVenture in the first quarter valued at $154,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in AquaVenture in the first quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in AquaVenture in the second quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination and wastewater treatment solutions for governmental, municipal, industrial, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use filtered water systems and related services to approximately 40,000 institutional and commercial customers.

