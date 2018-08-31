ArbitrageCT (ARCT) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,169.00

ArbitrageCT (CURRENCY:ARCT) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 31st. In the last seven days, ArbitrageCT has traded up 20% against the US dollar. One ArbitrageCT token can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, YoBit and HitBTC. ArbitrageCT has a market capitalization of $176,578.00 and approximately $2,169.00 worth of ArbitrageCT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004763 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014252 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000361 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00288186 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00156605 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00035286 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00010943 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000635 BTC.

ArbitrageCT Token Profile

ArbitrageCT’s genesis date was October 6th, 2017. ArbitrageCT’s total supply is 151,478,421 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,404,421 tokens. ArbitrageCT’s official Twitter account is @arbitrage_ct. ArbitrageCT’s official website is arbitragect.com. The Reddit community for ArbitrageCT is /r/arbitrageCT.

ArbitrageCT Token Trading

ArbitrageCT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArbitrageCT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArbitrageCT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArbitrageCT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

