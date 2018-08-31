Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 0.07

Headlines about Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Arbutus Biopharma earned a daily sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.9308842743161 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABUS. B. Riley cut Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Wedbush raised their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Monday, July 16th. BidaskClub raised Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.58.

Shares of NASDAQ ABUS opened at $9.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $506.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.17. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 13.67 and a quick ratio of 13.67.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 515.00% and a negative return on equity of 75.07%. sell-side analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arbutus Biopharma news, insider Michael J. Sofia sold 4,250 shares of Arbutus Biopharma stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $40,417.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,499,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,256,945.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Sofia sold 10,000 shares of Arbutus Biopharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,543,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,347,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,250 shares of company stock valued at $473,518. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. It also develops a pipeline of products based on RNA interference therapeutics (RNAi).

