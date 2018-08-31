Arlington Asset Investment (AI) versus Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM (ACSF) Head-To-Head Survey

Arlington Asset Investment (NASDAQ: ACSF) and Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM (NASDAQ:ACSF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Arlington Asset Investment alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Arlington Asset Investment and Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arlington Asset Investment 0 3 1 0 2.25 Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arlington Asset Investment currently has a consensus price target of $13.08, indicating a potential upside of 28.27%. Given Arlington Asset Investment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Arlington Asset Investment is more favorable than Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arlington Asset Investment and Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arlington Asset Investment $121.25 million 2.42 $17.43 million $0.66 15.45 Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM $17.52 million 2.00 $5.70 million N/A N/A

Arlington Asset Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM.

Volatility & Risk

Arlington Asset Investment has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.5% of Arlington Asset Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.1% of Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Arlington Asset Investment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Arlington Asset Investment and Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arlington Asset Investment -24.83% -8.69% -0.70% Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM 30.24% 3.27% 1.82%

Dividends

Arlington Asset Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.7%. Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM pays an annual dividend of $1.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 30.6%. Arlington Asset Investment pays out 227.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Arlington Asset Investment beats Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arlington Asset Investment Company Profile

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM Company Profile

American Capital Senior Floating, Ltd. is a business development company specializing in first lien and second lien floating rate loans. It also invests in equity tranches of collateralized loan obligations equity tranches of collateralized loan obligations.

Receive News & Ratings for Arlington Asset Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlington Asset Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.