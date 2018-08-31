Arlington Asset Investment Corp (AI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE:AI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Arlington Asset Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Singular Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.25 price objective on shares of Arlington Asset Investment in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of Arlington Asset Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Arlington Asset Investment by 25.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arlington Asset Investment in the second quarter valued at $144,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arlington Asset Investment in the second quarter valued at $123,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Arlington Asset Investment by 61.3% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 18,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arlington Asset Investment by 64.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,117,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,832,000 after purchasing an additional 831,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AI opened at $10.20 on Friday. Arlington Asset Investment has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $13.41. The company has a market cap of $291.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.86 million for the quarter. Arlington Asset Investment had a negative net margin of 24.83% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. analysts expect that Arlington Asset Investment will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Arlington Asset Investment

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

