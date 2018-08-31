ARLIZE Hits Market Capitalization of $0.00 (ARLIZE)

ARLIZE (CURRENCY:ARLIZE) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. In the last week, ARLIZE has traded 53.5% higher against the US dollar. One ARLIZE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ARLIZE has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of ARLIZE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004779 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014195 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000366 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00294387 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00160119 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00035642 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00011171 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000648 BTC.

About ARLIZE

ARLIZE’s total supply is 128,022,329 coins. ARLIZE’s official Twitter account is @Arlize3. The official website for ARLIZE is arlizecoin.com.

Buying and Selling ARLIZE

ARLIZE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARLIZE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARLIZE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARLIZE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

