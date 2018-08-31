Arrow Global Group (ARW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.60 EPS

Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 16.30 ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 15.70 ($0.20) by GBX 0.60 ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Arrow Global Group had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 28.85%.

ARW stock opened at GBX 255.50 ($3.30) on Friday. Arrow Global Group has a 1-year low of GBX 305.25 ($3.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 480 ($6.19).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 1.5%.

In other news, insider Stewart Hamilton purchased 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.46) per share, for a total transaction of £14,887.40 ($19,204.59). Also, insider Andrew C. Fisher purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.19) per share, with a total value of £24,700 ($31,862.75). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 15,672 shares of company stock valued at $3,988,749.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARW shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a GBX 280 ($3.61) price target for the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Arrow Global Group from GBX 500 ($6.45) to GBX 460 ($5.93) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arrow Global Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 437 ($5.64).

Arrow Global Group Company Profile

Arrow Global Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted loan portfolios consisting of consumer and SME accounts from financial institutions, such as banks and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and mainland Europe. The company also engages in the debt purchase and asset management business.

