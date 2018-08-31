Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $47.55 Million Holdings in EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 382,146 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 89,070 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.07% of EOG Resources worth $47,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EOG. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 67.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 114,640 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $12,068,000 after purchasing an additional 46,240 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 98.1% during the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 54,786 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 27,131 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 192.2% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 45,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,685,981 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $177,483,000 after purchasing an additional 47,380 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 18.5% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 127,647 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $13,437,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $118.91 on Friday. EOG Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $81.99 and a fifty-two week high of $131.60. The stock has a market cap of $68.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.17, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 27.81%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 17th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.07%.

In related news, CEO William R. Thomas sold 57,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.36, for a total value of $6,982,473.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 755,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,445,304.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Gary L. Thomas sold 55,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $6,609,637.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,131,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,857,631.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,815 shares of company stock valued at $13,821,159 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America set a $130.00 price target on EOG Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Tudor Pickering lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Societe Generale raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

