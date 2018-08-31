Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $59.39 Million Position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 696,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371,799 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.32% of AmerisourceBergen worth $59,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 33.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 680.9% in the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 60,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 52,871 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at about $32,267,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 72.0% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,895 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.80.

In other news, insider Kathy H. Gaddes sold 2,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.71, for a total value of $232,606.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at $341,279.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dale Danilewitz sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $264,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,120 shares in the company, valued at $264,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,237 shares of company stock worth $6,395,855. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $90.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a one year low of $71.90 and a one year high of $106.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.94.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 48.65% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.85%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

