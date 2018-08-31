Ashler Capital LLC Grows Stake in L3 Technologies Inc (LLL)

Ashler Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,554,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 131,586 shares during the quarter. L3 Technologies accounts for about 15.6% of Ashler Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Ashler Capital LLC’s holdings in L3 Technologies were worth $299,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLL. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in L3 Technologies by 91.2% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 9,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in L3 Technologies by 36.9% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 28,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after buying an additional 7,739 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in L3 Technologies in the second quarter worth $689,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in L3 Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 926,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $178,150,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC increased its position in L3 Technologies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 28,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,462,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Get L3 Technologies alerts:

LLL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on L3 Technologies from $244.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine lowered L3 Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of L3 Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of L3 Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.08.

Shares of LLL opened at $213.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. L3 Technologies Inc has a one year low of $179.26 and a one year high of $218.71.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. L3 Technologies had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that L3 Technologies Inc will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. L3 Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.78%.

L3 Technologies Profile

L3 Technologies, Inc provides aerospace systems, communication, electronic, and sensor systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems; and components, products, subsystems, and systems, as well as related services to military and commercial customers in various business areas, such as total training solutions, power and propulsion systems, aviation products, precision engagement systems, and security and detection systems.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL).

Receive News & Ratings for L3 Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3 Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.