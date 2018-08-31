Ashler Capital LLC Invests $49.91 Million in Mosaic Co (MOS)

Ashler Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,779,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,914,000. Mosaic makes up approximately 2.6% of Ashler Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ashler Capital LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Mosaic as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 183.3% in the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 425,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,319,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at about $429,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Mosaic by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 238,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after buying an additional 24,828 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mosaic by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Capital Management LLC now owns 170,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after buying an additional 38,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Mosaic by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 352,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,901,000 after buying an additional 76,999 shares in the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Mosaic from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mosaic from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Mosaic from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.29.

MOS stock opened at $31.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Mosaic Co has a 52-week low of $19.23 and a 52-week high of $32.32.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Mosaic had a positive return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. analysts forecast that Mosaic Co will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.17%.

In related news, Director Luciano Siani Pires purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.68 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

