Auctus Trading 15.4% Lower Over Last Week (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 31st. Auctus has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $6,800.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auctus token can now be purchased for $0.0637 or 0.00000917 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, HitBTC, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last seven days, Auctus has traded down 15.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004762 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014519 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000358 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00281556 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00155699 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00035770 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00010962 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Auctus Token Profile

Auctus’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,658 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,026,932 tokens. Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org. The official website for Auctus is auctus.org. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Auctus

Auctus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

