AudioCodes (AUDC) Receives News Sentiment Score of 0.17

News stories about AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. AudioCodes earned a news impact score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 46.164764222939 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of AudioCodes from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of AudioCodes stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $10.63. 17,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,358. AudioCodes has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $308.92 million, a PE ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 0.40.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. AudioCodes had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $43.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.50 million. research analysts forecast that AudioCodes will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking products and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments; MobilityPLUS, a mobile VoIP solution; VocaNOM call routing products; SmartTAP call recording products; Auto Attendant, a tool for managing inbound calls and delivery services; Fax Server, a tool for managing inbound and outbound enterprise fax transmissions; SIP Phone Support, a value-added application for SBC and gateways; signal processor chips; communications boards; and voice and data logging hardware integration board products.

