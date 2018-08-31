Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,163 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $5,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 10,083.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,265,960 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 1,253,528 shares in the last quarter. OZ Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,374,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5,008.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,058,418 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $138,748,000 after buying an additional 1,037,699 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 363.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,146,506 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $150,295,000 after buying an additional 898,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,803,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In other news, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 13,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $1,844,987.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 5,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.75, for a total value of $783,906.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,406 shares of company stock valued at $3,674,377 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADSK. Wedbush boosted their price target on Autodesk from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. BidaskClub raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Autodesk from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Autodesk from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Autodesk from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.63.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $153.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.16, a P/E/G ratio of 107.22 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.55 and a 12-month high of $159.94.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $612.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.36 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 3,087.49% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.