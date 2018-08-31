Autohome (ATHM) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ATHM. ValuEngine cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Autohome to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.47.

Get Autohome alerts:

ATHM stock opened at $81.42 on Wednesday. Autohome has a twelve month low of $52.93 and a twelve month high of $119.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 2.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guinness Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 1,109.1% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Autohome in the second quarter worth about $3,070,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Autohome in the second quarter worth about $646,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Autohome in the second quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 151.8% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,248 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.