Autohome Inc (ATHM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,077,658 shares, a growth of 66.4% from the July 31st total of 2,451,159 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,253,702 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

NYSE:ATHM opened at $81.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 2.07. Autohome has a 52 week low of $52.93 and a 52 week high of $119.50.

Get Autohome alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATHM. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Autohome by 21,884.6% during the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,826,703 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $184,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,394 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Autohome by 415.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 716,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,576,000 after acquiring an additional 577,590 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Autohome by 17.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,072,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $310,310,000 after acquiring an additional 464,887 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Autohome by 86.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 763,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,587,000 after acquiring an additional 353,023 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Autohome during the second quarter valued at about $28,660,000. 44.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Autohome in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autohome from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Autohome to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.47.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.